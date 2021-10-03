Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:10 PM

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

KION

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen has risen to five. Authorities in Oman said Monday they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. On Sunday as the storm made landfall, they said a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide. In Iran, state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar. That’s a fishing village near the Islamic Republic’s border with Pakistan. Winds from Shaheen now gust up to 90 kph (55 mph) and continue to weaken.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content