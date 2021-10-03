Blaze destroys or damages 200-plus homes on Honduran island

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A blaze has ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and sending hundreds of people fleeing by sea. The national Emergency Commission said Sunday it is analyzing the extent of the damage from the blaze a day earlier on Bonacca Cay, just off the Bay Island of Guanaja. It said earlier the fire had completely destroyed 90 homes and damaged 136. There are no reports of deaths and only three reported serious injuries. Video images on social media showed huge flames and a dense cloud of smoke rising from the Atlantic island.