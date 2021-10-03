3rd victim dies after angry co-worker’s rampage

AP National News

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff’s officials say electrician Shaun Runyon punched his supervisor Friday and returned to the Davenport home he where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday. The sheriff said Runyon confessed to beating one man to death while he slept and killing another man on the front porch. A third victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Runyon and co-workers worked for Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.