Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first big women’s march of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. The march in Washington on Saturday will be part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion.. The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States. With the coronavirus pandemic still running strong, organizers are talking of attendance in the hundreds of thousands nationally. The first big Women’s March in 2017 was spurred by President Donald Trump’s inauguration the day before, and drew millions around the world.