UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a U.N. convoy in Mali’s northern Kidal region was attacked by improvised explosive devices which killed one peacekeeper from Egypt and seriously injured four others. It says the attack on the convoy from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali took place near Tessalit. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.” Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.