Libya’s migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

AP National News

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say a major crackdown in western Libya has resulted in the detention of 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children. Officials said Saturday the raids took place a day earlier in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Interior Ministry, which led the crackdown, made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested. Gargaresh, a known hub for migrants and refugees, is about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Tripoli, the Libyan capital. The town has seen several waves of raids on migrants over the years, but the latest one was described by activists as the fiercest so far.