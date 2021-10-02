Daughters of Carl Levin christen US warship bearing his name

AP National News

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

BATH, Maine (AP) — A warship bearing the name of the U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin has been christened at Maine’s Bath Iron Works. The late Michigan senator’s three daughters Erica, Laura and Kate simultaneously smashed bottles of Champagne on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during the ceremony on Saturday. The ship’s namesake served for 36 years in the U.S. Senate and served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Levin died on July 29 after battling cancer.