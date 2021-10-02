3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

AP National News

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston say a driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing into a ditch. Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said a patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away. Bashir said the driver struck the three valets and crashed into a ditch. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Sean Teare with the Harris County district attorney’s office said the driver would be tested for intoxication. Police officials did not immediately return phone messages seeking more information on Saturday.