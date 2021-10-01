Turkish company halts power supplies to crisis-hit Lebanon

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — A Turkish company supplying electricity to Lebanon from two power barges off the coast of Beirut says it’s halted supplies after its contract with the Lebanese state electricity company expired. Lebanon is grappling with an economic meltdown that includes fuel and power shortages. Blackouts last up to 22 hours a day. It wasn’t immediately clear how Friday’s development will affect Lebanon’s power supplies. Lebanon’s new government has said that improving electricity production is one of its top priorities. Successive governments have failed to agree on a permanent solution for the chronic shortages, largely because of profiteering and endemic corruption.