South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends daughter’s licensure

AP National News

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is defending her administration’s handling of her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. She’s attempting to brush aside questions on a meeting she held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and the state employee who was overseeing her application. Noem says she did not ask for “special treatment for Kassidy.” The Associated Press reported this week that Noem last year summoned to her office the state employee who was overseeing Peters’ application to become a certified residential appraiser just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.