South Africa launches drive to vaccinate 500,000 in 2 days

AP National News

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has launched a new COVID-19 vaccination drive in an attempt to give doses to 500,000 people in two days. The government hopes that will reinvigorate a flagging campaign that’s coming up against hesitancy and complacency in Africa’s worst-affected country by the virus. The campaign will run Friday and Saturday and is the first time South Africa has offered vaccines on a wide scale to people on the weekend. The government has urged anyone 18 or over who hasn’t been vaccinated to turn up at hospitals, town centers and mobile clinics nationwide to receive a shot. South Africa has fully vaccinated 15% of its population but President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the uptake is still “far too slow.”