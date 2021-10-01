Portugal records its fewest summer wildfires in 10 years

AP National News

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has so far this year recorded its lowest number of wildfires since 2011. Also, wildfires have claimed no lives since more than 100 people died in 2017. Authorities said Friday that more than 80% of the 7,253 wildfires reported through Sept. 30 were put out before they grew to more than 1 hectare (2.5 acres) in area. More than 90% of blazes were extinguished within an hour and a half. Portugal and other southern European countries are usually plagued by massive summer wildfires. But Portugal this year mostly avoided summer weather extremes, including heat waves, which often spark and fuel wildfires.