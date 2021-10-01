Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

AP National News

By KHADIJA KOTHIA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The adventures of the honey-loving bear “Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh’s history, when a countryside bridge from the south of England goes up for auction next week. The author of the hugely popular Pooh series of books, A. A. Milne, often played with his son, Christopher Robin, at the bridge in the 1920s. It became a regular setting for the adventures of Pooh and his friends in the series that launched in 1926. The auctioneers have said there’s been interest from around the world, but hoped that it stays local.