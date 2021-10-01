Kentucky governor files paperwork for reelection run in 2023

AP National News

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a big step toward a reelection run. Beshear filed paperwork with the state’s Registry of Election Finance on Friday. It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement. Beshear’s reelection run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023. On Monday, Ford announced it will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.