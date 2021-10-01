Germany urges humane treatment of migrants at Belarus border

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has called for the “humane” treatment of migrants at the European Union’s external border with Belarus. Thousands of people from Syria, Iraq and other conflict-ridden countries have traveled to Belarus in recent months in the hope of crossing into Poland. The 27-nation bloc has accused Belarus of helping the migrants in an effort to put pressure on the EU. At the same time, human rights groups have criticized Poland’s treatment of the migrants, who are pushed back to Belarus despite worsening weather conditions. The German government spokesman said Friday the top priority had to be to for migrants to “get the necessary support quickly, especially now when temperatures are dropping.”