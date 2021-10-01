EXPLAINER: Kim’s sister leads N. Korea’s pressure campaign

AP National News

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. Last year, she shocked South Korea when she ordered the destruction of an empty, South Korean-built liaison office inside North Korea. She said North Korea would never reengage with Washington unless it drops its hostile policy. Recently, she offered conditional talks with South Korea.