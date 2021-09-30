US, Russia to push ahead on arms control, strategic talks

AP National News

By JAMEY KEATEN and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. and Russia have agreed to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks despite significant differences between the two sides. In high-level discussions in Geneva, senior U.S. and Russian diplomats signed off on setting up two working groups to pursue potential accords related to nuclear weapons and other global threats. A senior U.S. official described Thursday’s second meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue since President Joe Biden took office as being “intensive and substantive.” However, there were no other tangible developments other than an agreement to hold additional discussions after the working groups meet.