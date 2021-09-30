Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as the major indexes headed for steep monthly losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and is on track for a 4.4% loss in September. It would mark the first monthly loss since January and the worst for the benchmark index since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Banks and a mix of companies that provide consumer goods and services posted some of the biggest losses. Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.