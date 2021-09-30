S Carolina court upholds mask ban; trumped by federal ruling

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled lawmakers can try to prevent local school districts from requiring masks in classrooms. But the ruling is trumped by a federal court decision two days ago that suspended the ban because federal law trumps state law. The state Supreme Court ruling Thursday does say districts can both require masks and follow the state rule if they can find a way to not spend state money enforcing the wearing of face coverings. The federal ruling says the South Carolina Legislature’s ban on mask requirements discriminates against medically fragile students who can’t feel safe in public schools without face coverings.