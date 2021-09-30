Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May

AP National News

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Investigators searching for an Iowa boy who vanished in May days before his 11th birthday say they have found human remains matching his description in a nearby cornfield. The remains were discovered by a farmer working in a field a few miles outside of Montezuma, where then 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing May 27 from the trailer park where he lived. The farmer called the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents and the Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner and the state anthropologist also responded and confirmed that they were remains. DCI spokesman Mitch Mortvedt says the body “appears to be that of an adolescent” and the clothing found on scene match what Xavior was wearing.