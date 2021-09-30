Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

AP National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a banner, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the site where the official National Day celebration was being held Friday. They were surrounded by officers who blocked their progress. Hong Kong’s government has banned most protests and three leaders of the group that organized an annual candlelight vigil commemorating victims of the military’s crushing of 1989 pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square have been charged with subversion under a national security law imposed on the city following 2019 anti-government protests.