North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

AP National News

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has expressed willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue. Kim’s statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions and other concessions. Pyongyang has offered conditional talks with Seoul alongside its first missile firings in six months and stepped-up criticism of the United States. The U.N. Security Council delayed an emergency closed meeting to discuss North Korea’s recent tests from Thursday morning until Friday at the request of Russia, China and other council members who said they needed more time to prepare.