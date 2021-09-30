New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

AP National News

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety. The new guidelines replace interim rules issued in February and initially blocked by a federal judge in August as part of a lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana. The announcement comes as President Joe Biden faces bipartisan criticism over his approach to immigration following his administration’s handling of a large camp of mostly Haitian immigrants at the southern U.S. border.