Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can leave in place the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Friday is set to hear arguments over the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The law took effect in Texas in September. Abortion providers say in that short time Texas clinics have been put in danger of closing and women are driving hundreds of miles out of state to get care. The Biden administration has called the law unconstitutional and sued Texas last month. It’s unclear when the judge will decide whether to put the law on hold.