Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee. The company founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is moving its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville. Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year. The gunmaker will have company: Tennessee officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.