Former Nazi camp secretary, 96, caught after skipping trial

AP National News

By MARKUS SCHREIBER and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

ITZEHOE, Germany (AP) — Officials say a former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp skipped the start of her trial in Germany on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. She was picked up several hours later and ordered held in custody. A court spokesperson said the 96-year-old woman left her home near Hamburg in a taxi a few hours before proceedings were due to start on Thursday. The state court in Itzehoe delayed the reading of the indictment because that couldn’t be done in the defendant’s absence. German news agency dpa reports that a doctor will examine the woman to determine if she is fit to be jailed.