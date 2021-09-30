Family: Traffic stop that led to fatal shooting was unlawful

AP National News

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Relatives of the Black man shot by a white South Carolina trooper earlier this month say the trooper attempted an illegal traffic stop before the pursuit that led to the man’s death. Attorneys for Tristan Vereen’s family said at a Wednesday news conference that Master Trooper Whittney Blake Benton pulled Vereen over for a cracked windshield. Attorney Harry Daniels says the windshield wasn’t a legal reason so Vereen had the right to resist arrest. Law enforcement officials say the stop was for an equipment violation. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has said that Vereen got ahold of Benton’s stun gun, biting and Tasing the trooper before Benton shot Vereen in the chest. Police have released two videos documenting the incident.