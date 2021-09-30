Activists, WHO in the frame as Nobel Peace guessing starts

AP National News

By MARK LEWIS

Associated Press

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The annual Nobel Peace Prize, to be announced Oct. 8, shines the brightest of lights on the person or group thought to have done most to promote peace. But guessing who it will be is just a stab in the dark. Still, people like to guess. Potential recipients this year include Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg — or organizations and groups such as the World Health Organization, Reporters Without Borders and Black Lives Matter. Unlike the other Nobels, which are handed out in Sweden, the Peace Prize is an all-Norwegian affair.