$45,000 Michigan lottery winner dies with ticket in wallet

AP National News

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet. Authorities believe Greg Jarvis drowned during a boating accident. Police in Caseville, Michigan, say his body was found on a Saginaw Bay beach last week. The 57-year-old Jarvis was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he won $45,000 playing Club Keno. But Jarvis couldn’t immediately collect the jackpot because he didn’t have a Social Security card. The card is necessary for certain winnings. Jarvis was still waiting for one when he died. Police believe Jarvis hit his head while tying his boat and fell in the water.