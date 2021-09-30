4 dead found in car in Mexico city plagued by gang violence

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say four dead men have been found in a stolen car in the city of Iguala, in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors said late Wednesday that the victims were linked to a local criminal gang known as “The Flag.” One of the dead men was wanted for murder. Local media report the car was left near what had once been the campaign headquarters of the city’s incoming mayor, but authorities did not confirm that. Iguala has long been plagued by drug gang violence. In 2014, police working for one of the gangs kidnapped 43 students from a local teachers’ college and turned them over to the gang, which apparently killed the students.