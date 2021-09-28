Hundreds of migrants arrive in Lampedusa amid steep influx

AP National News

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty and overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 migrants has arrived at an Italian island port. Italian coast guard ships escorted the boat to port at Lampedusa in Sicily late Monday. Most of those onboard were young men. Lampedusa is an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland and is one of the main destinations for migrant smugglers. The passengers disembarked and were taken to a reception center where they were to be processed. Recently Italy began a program to vaccinate newly arrived migrants in Lampedusa against COVID-19.