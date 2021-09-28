France: Man who threw egg at Macron in psychiatric treatment

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — A 19-year-old student who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The egg hit Macron on the shoulder as he milled with a crowd at an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. The man was detained and an investigation was opened. The Lyon prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the man underwent a psychiatric evaluation which determined he “lacked discernment and needed hospitalization.” Macron enjoys spending time meeting with the public especially as campaigning heats up for France’s presidential election in April. Macron hasn’t yet announced his candidacy but is expected to do so.