Teen dies after becoming unresponsive while being restrained

AP National News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained at a Kansas juvenile facility died two days later at a hospital. He was taken into custody by Wichita police on suspicion of three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Police took him Friday to the Sedgwick County juvenile intake assessment center, where Col. Brian White of the Sedwick County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted staff. The juvenile was restrained and while restrained he became unresponsive. Emergency medical responders took him to a hospital, where he died Sunday. It is unclear whether the restraints played any role in causing the youth to become unresponsive while in custody.