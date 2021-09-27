N. Korea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

AP National News

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea. It also continued its recent streak of weapons tests that are apparently intended to pressure Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy. North Korean Ambassador Kim Song’s comments on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly came shortly after the North fired what is thought to be a ballistic missile into its eastern waters. He demanded that the United States “permanently” stop the joint military exercises with South Korea, which the North traditionally described as invasion rehearsals, and end the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons to the Korean Peninsula.