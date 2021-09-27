Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

AP National News

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for teachers who don’t want New York City schools to impose a vaccine mandate for them and other workers say they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. They announced their intentions late Monday just after a federal appeals panel gave the green light for New York City to impose the mandate after days of court wrangling. The city’s Department of Education say the mandate will now go into effect at the end of Friday. The plaintiffs argue that teachers who are placed on unpaid leave because they have not complied with the order will be irreparably harmed.