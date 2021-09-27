Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

AP National News

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades has been launched into orbit from California to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket’s upper stage is expected by early afternoon. Landsat 9 will work in tandem with Landsat 8 to extend a nearly 50-year record of land and coastal region observations that began with the launch of the first Landsat in 1972.