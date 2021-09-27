As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

AP National News

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ethics experts are questioning whether South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor’s office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, was seeking a credential that would open the door to higher earnings in her field. But a July 27, 2020, letter from her supervisor said that Peters had been denied the upgrade. Noem’s office declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about what transpired at the meeting, which was held the same day as the letter. Ethics experts said the meeting was a conflict for the governor no matter what was discussed.