States at disadvantage in race to recruit cybersecurity pros

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Hiring and retaining people capable of helping fend off a constant stream of cyberattacks and other online threats tops the list of concerns for state technology leaders. There’s a severe shortage of those professionals and not enough financial firepower to compete with the federal government, global companies and specialized cybersecurity firms. The U.S. government and individual states have created training programs, competitions and scholarships in hopes of filling the gap of cybersecurity pros. But those strategies could take years to pay off though. In the meantime, states have turned to outside contractors, civilian volunteers and the National Guard for help.