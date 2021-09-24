Subtropical Storm Teresa forms as Hurricane Sam strengthens

AP National News

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Teresa has formed north of Bermuda and Hurricane Sam has intensified farther south in the Atlantic. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday that Teresa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with little change in strength expected. The storm was centered about 155 miles north of Bermuda. Forecasters noted that Teresa will likely be the ninth “shortie” of the hurricane season — systems that are short-lived and relatively weak. Hurricane Sam’s winds increased to near 85 mph Friday, and forecasters expected it to intensify quickly, becoming a major hurricane Saturday. Sam was centered about 1,290 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.