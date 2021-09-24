State seeks death penalty for ex-Marine in family’s deaths

AP National News

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a 33-year-old former Marine accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers. The state atrorney’s office said Friday that the Sept. 5 killings of the Lakeland family were “committed on a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.” Bryan Riley is accused fatally shooting 40-year-old Justice Gleason; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their baby boy, Jody and 62-year-old Catherine Delgado. Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter survived despite several gunshot wounds. A grand jury indicted Riley on Tuesday. Charges also included attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.