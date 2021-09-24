R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s fate is now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in a sexual misconduct trial. A jury of seven men and five women began deliberating racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the R&B superstar Friday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment. The witnesses said Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. He has denied any wrongdoing.