Palestinians say Israel troops killed protester in West Bank

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed a protester during clashes in the occupied West Bank. The 28-year-old man died on Friday at a hospital shortly after being wounded in the head by live gunfire. The clashes erupted in the northern town of Beita, where residents hold weekly demonstrations against the expansion of an Israeli settlement outpost. Eight other protesters were injured by rubber-coated steel pellets and dozens suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The residents say the expansion of the unauthorized Eviatar outpost threatens their farming land.