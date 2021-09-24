Officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

AP National News

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

An upstate New York police officer seen on video pinning down a Black man who later died could face departmental discipline. The Rochester Police Department says Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with “departmental charges” Thursday following an internal investigation of the police response to Daniel Prude. Prude’s 2020 death sparked nightly protests in the city and led to the suspension of seven officers. Details of the action against Vaughn weren’t released. Messages left with his attorney and the police union haven’t yet been returned. Lawyers for the officers have said they were strictly following their training in a technique known as segmenting.