New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

AP National News

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Brandi Carlile and the Doobie Brothers, as well as the return of Jon Stewart to prime time and a prequel film to “The Sopranos” called “The Many Saints of Newark.” In other film options, Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto for the tense thriller “The Guilty.” And if disaster is more your style, check out NBC’s “La Brea,” which begins when a giant sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, plunging hundreds of people and buildings into its depths.