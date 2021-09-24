Milan Fashion Week: Prada deconstructs luxe evening wear

AP National News

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Prada returned to the live runway for the first time since February 2020, when Italy detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus. Fans thronged the sidewalk outside the Fondazione Prada showroom and contemporary art exhibition space to hail VIPS and influencers alike, as old fashion rituals resumed on Friday. The collection was the third since the creative partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was announced at the start of the pandemic. The designers said in show notes that they were trying to deconstruct traditional evening wear as a study in sensuality and in revealing the female form.