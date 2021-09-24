France pledges support for Lebanon’s new prime minister

AP National News

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macro has met with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Macron received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday. The premier is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty. France, a former colonial ruler of the region, had taken the lead among the international community in helping the small country overcome the crisis. Paris has hosted aid conferences and pushed for reform.