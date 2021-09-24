Filmmaker revisits case that challenged her and her 2 moms

AP National News

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ry Russo-Young knew she had a story worth hearing, but it was one she was struggling to tell. As a youngster, Russo-Young was at the heart of a legal fight that drew headlines in 1990s America. The two mothers who raised her in New York, including one biological parent, were sued by the California sperm donor for paternity rights. The movie that she envisioned for a decade wasn’t jelling for the filmmaker and TV director. Russo-Young ultimately found her voice in “Nuclear Family,” a three-part HBO docuseries starting Sunday. She says it helped clarify her feelings about what she faced as a child.