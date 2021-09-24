11 indicted in fraternity pledge’s alcohol poisoning death

AP National News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say eight Virginia Commonwealth University students have been charged with hazing in a fraternity pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party earlier this year. Richmond police say the eight men arrested Friday range in age from 19 to 22. All are charged with unlawful hazing of a student and four are also charged with buying and giving alcohol to a minor. Police say three others who were indicted are expected to surrender in the coming days. The indictments come seven months after 19-year-old Adam Oakes died. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled that his death was caused by alcohol poisoning. VCU had prohibited alcohol at fraternity and sorority events during the pandemic.