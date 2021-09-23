Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

AP National News

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating vaccines for employees. The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals argue that the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The complaint filed Wednesday is asking a federal judge to rule that the law doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers. President Joe Biden has ordered employers with at least 100 workers to mandate they get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.