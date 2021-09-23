Pastor reported killed, town abandoned in Myanmar fighting

AP National News

BANGKOK (AP) — A resident says a Baptist pastor and three other men were killed and a town of 2,000 homes all but abandoned this past weekend in fighting in Myanmar’s western Chin State that escalated after a call for a nationwide uprising against the country’s military government. The fighting Saturday between government troops and a local resistance group followed more than a week of smaller skirmishes in which at least two government troops were reported killed. Chin State has had some of the strongest insurgent activity against the military-installed government that seized power in February from the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi.